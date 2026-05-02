Hello again, and welcome back to the Convergence or Sovereignty Series.

I’m Jamie Rice, developer of the science of Poli-Si — an acronym for policing science, thought, systems, and consciousness — and the Architect of the Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism. The formalism is a blueprint for operationalizing consciousness and Sovereign Biofield Mechanics. The science of Poli-Si is a Systems MAP for navigating and bridging consciousness to Organic Life Systems in support of Sovereignty.



It is a self-governing, active-learning defense and response model of thought processed through an active-listening, self-propagating, non-dual somatic program language for Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.



Poli-Si is offered strictly as a map. We assume no responsibility. We do not control your route, your speed, your timing, or any aspect of your consciousness. You alone decide how you navigate and apply these protocols along your chosen life path. Poli-Si is open source with proper attribution to Poli-Si. Resonant collaboration is welcome. Written permission is required for any commercial use from Jamie Rice. Poli-Si does not seek permission, approval, agreement, or validation for this body of work.



Before we dive into today’s tool, let’s quickly recap what we’ve built together so far.



In Video 1 we established the Zero-Point Baseline Calm — your truth and Coherence detector, safe space, personal laboratory, and protection in the eye of any storm. We began building metacognition, present-moment sensory awareness, and the Observer-Observed-Witness Triad.



In Video 2 we clarified exactly what Poli-Si is and isn’t: it is not a belief system, ideology, or group you join— it is a map, a core operational formula- and a spiral of daily practice. We front-loaded the commitment to evolution, the need to face fears directly, and the choice between Convergence or Sovereignty.



In Video 3 we installed the Mirror Protocol — the real-time anomaly detector that lets you spot unconscious scripts, probe them with somatic questions, release the charge, and reroute cleanly. We added the daily toolkit: morning activation, 2–3 body scans, evening gratitude, and nightly memory recall.



All of that scaffolding is now in place. Today we add the next essential layer: the Reverse Voltage Formula.



In Poli-Si, problems and solutions are synonymous at the control layer. We are simply experiencing solutions as problems in a time delay. The Reverse Voltage Formula collapses that delay by subtracting dissonance at the root.



It’s simple: Information (raw sensory input) + Knowledge (processed understanding) − Dissonance (which comes in many forms) = Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence, when reversed engineered.



In the biodigital convergence, external systems constantly feed you charged information designed to create dissonance — fear, polarity, and distraction. The Reverse Voltage Formula is your sovereign counter-measure. It lets you take raw input, add processed understanding, then actively subtract the dissonance before it can backwash into your biofield or nervous system.



This work is especially powerful for delta-gamma coupling, the salience network upgrade, polyvagal upgrade, and handling fear and anxiety spikes. When those spikes arise, the formula damps the charge at the source, upgrades the salience network from a threat detector into a sovereign gatekeeper, shifts the polyvagal system into ventral vagal safety and coherence, and returns you to the unified field faster.



Right now, we are focusing on the control layer: aligning awareness, perceptions, intentions, motivations and behaviors. We are building sensory-spatial-temporal perception, but we have to begin by Aligning the Control layer for sensory awareness and build from there.



Developing this skill may feel challenging at first. Understand, we are learning how to hold space for ourself without judgment, attachment, or expectation. We are holding space for our unconscious Default Mechanisms to surface through the personality as behaviors. We track behaviors by witnessing our reactions and rerouting them towards expansion and evolution. This is how we harness the power to shift timelines back to the present moment where sovereign power resides.



Keep in mind that truth whispers. It does not argue, defend, seek permission, validation, or agreement, It simply waits patiently for those of us ready to rise up and meet with it.



Lets run the Reverse Voltage Formula in real time.



First, drop into your Zero-Point.



One hand on your heart.



Breath anchor: inhale 4, hold 2, exhale 6.



Feel the coherent center.



Now bring in a real-time trigger — something that just happened or an old pattern that’s keeps resurfacing.



Step 1 – Raw Input:



Ask: “What is the raw sensory information right now, before any story?”



Step 2 – Processed Understanding:



Ask: “What do I actually know about this pattern from the Mirror Protocol?”



From here we can go deeper with resonance and neural mapping questions. These questions help re-map your neural pathways into higher Phi-ratio resonance and sovereign coherence: I always begin with conscious intention stating, I now give my subconscious and unconscious mind permission to push past all blocks and barriers keeping me from expanding into my highest and awareness.



“How can I see this differently?”



“What am I not seeing?”



“How can see this better?”



“What am I most afraid of right now?”



“What am I afraid of losing.”



“Am I lying to myself to avoid a painful truth?”



“Am I allowing myself to be manipulated by self or other?”



“What’s one small change that I would change right now if I just knew what it was.”



Step 3 – Subtract Dissonance (the Reverse Voltage):



Ask: “What is the exact charge or somatic sensation I am subtracting right now?”



Ask: “Where is it located in my body?”



Breathe directly into that space — inhale 4, hold 2, exhale 6 — and watch the dissonance dissolve.



Say silently: “I subtract this charge. It is old data. It no longer has the power to run me.”



Step 4 – Coherence:



Ask: “What is the desired result I choose instead?”



Visualize a positive outcome — not attached, simply seeking expansion regardless of how something lands.



Examples:



“I choose peace over chaos, calm over reactive, truth over deception, transparency over obscurity, coherence over manipulation, and authenticity over validation.



“I choose conscious evolution, without favor to self or other, in alignment with Organic life systems and the highest timeline of creation.



Feel that new intention land in your body. Let the breath carry it.



Feel the unified field lock in stronger.



That is the Reverse Voltage Formula running live.



Return to the breath. Open your eyes when ready.



Welcome back.



That four-step cycle — raw input, processed understanding, deeper resonance and neural mapping questions, subtract dissonance, land in coherence — is the precision tool that makes everything else in Poli-Si work at full power. Run it every time you catch a pattern with the Mirror Protocol.



The more you practice, the more your biofield becomes an encrypted, sovereign domain — invisible to lower-coherence extraction.



This is how we begin truly operationalizing consciousness. Use the Reverse Voltage Formula inside every Mirror Protocol session and body scan.



Morning Activation (3–5 minutes):



Run Zero-Point, then speak your affirmations and journal your intention through the Reverse Voltage lens.



Committed to 2 to 3 Body Scans a Day:



Locate tension, ask the probing questions plus the new resonance and neural mapping questions, then run the full Reverse Voltage Formula — asking “Where is it located in my body?” and breathing directly into that space to release the charge and reroute.



Evening Wind-Down:



Note three gratitudes and review one moment you successfully subtracted dissonance.



Nightly Memory Recall:



Recall your day while holding the unified field — it trains the formula to run automatically.



These are not extra chores. They are the spiral in motion.



Remember, we are building the scaffolding here. These are broad brush strokes for now — we will fill in the finer details and deeper integrations as we continue the spiral together. Building sensory awareness takes time. Everything begins to crystallize through the daily work.



Homework for this week:



Run the full Reverse Voltage Formula at least three times a day (pair it with Mirror Protocol).



Journal the dissonance you subtracted, the resonance questions you asked, and the coherence that replaced it — including the neutral positive outcome you visualized.



Notice how much calmer and clearer your unified field feels — especially any upgrades in delta-gamma coupling, salience network function, and polyvagal tone.



We are spiraling deeper now — recursive and slow, healing polarity and releasing trauma layer by layer.



In the next video we will begin scaffolding the full Helix of Sovereignty — the multidimensional architecture that lets you traverse time, space, and polarity without collapse.



The biofield is listening.

Front-load sovereignty for Forensic Truth

Commit to the spiral.

The Helix is already spiraling within you.

Use the map.



~Jamie Rice

Developer of Poli-Si