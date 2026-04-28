Hello again. Welcome back to the Convergence or Sovereignty Series. This is consciousness studies and biofield mechanics developed through a self-governing active-learning defense and response model of thought Blueprint, processed through an active-listening self-propagating non-dual somatic program language for Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.



I’m Jamie Rice, the developer of the Science of Poli-si. An acronym for policing science, systems, thought, and consciousness and the architect of Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism. We offer a map for operationalizing consciousness and building an advanced encryption system.



I’m recording this video to stake my claim in agency. This is a free-energy exchange. This is why I will not seek permission, approval, agreement, or validation on this body of work.



If you practiced the 5-minute Zero-Point Guided Journey from the last video, you’ve already started installing the stable reference point this work needs. Thank you for running the protocol.



I want to speak plainly and directly about what Poli-Si actually is — and what it is not.



Poli-Si is not a belief system.



Poli-Si is not a group, a movement, or an ideology you join.



Poli-Si is not something you agree with or follow.



Poli-Si is a map.



It is one core operational formula supported by nested layers of protocols that together run your entire sovereign stack — the mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free will choice— in full coherent resonance.



At its heart is this equation:



Information (raw input) + Knowledge (processed understanding) − Dissonance = Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence.

Every protocol we teach — is part of the nested architecture that lets you run that single master formula in real time inside your own wetware.



All information here is open source with proper attribution to Poli-Si. Commercial use requires written permission. This work is engaged at your own risk.



We’re not skimming the surface here.

We’re systematically addressing the unconscious beliefs, hidden biases, and default survival structures that have been running your system on autopilot for years — often decades.



This is needle-in-a-haystack work.



We dive deep into the architecture of personality itself — decoding, encoding, and recoding Unconscious reactions and responses — so we can understand exactly how Biodigital technology is able to override consciousness.



When we probe these layers, the work is labor intensive. It’s slow, precise, and often very uncomfortable. There is no quick fix, no bypass, and no one else who can do it for you.



This is why we build in a deliberate spiral — recursive and slow over time — as we heal polarity and release trauma.



We strengthen intellect, emotional intelligence, and nervous-system capacity together, layer by layer.



We never inundate.



We front-load coherence so your system can actually hold the next turn of the spiral.



Right now we’re working the earliest coils: building the cognitive processes for sensory-spatial-temporal perception (SSTP) while organizing and quieting the mind.



Establishing the true Observer-Observed-Witness position requires genuine interoception — the direct, felt sense of what’s happening inside your body in real time.



There is no way around this and Intellect alone is not enough.



Let me show you the Observer-Observed-Witness Triad in action right now.



Place one hand on your heart.



Take one conscious breath.



Ask yourself: “What is the raw sensory input right now — before any story?”



Feel the temperature of the air on your skin… the weight of your body… the gentle rise and fall of your chest.



Notice any thought or inner voice that arises.



Observe the thought.



Observe the one who is observing the thought.



Then step into the Witness — the non-dual master controller that sees both without getting identified.



That’s the triad, alive and working.



Return to the breath.



Open your eyes when you’re ready.



This is the living practice.



That’s exactly why we run everything through an active-listening, self-propagating, non-dual somatic program language.



We front-load consciousness. Conscious intention without sensory awareness first is just another mental story.



None of this is possible unless we first front-load our own unwavering commitment to evolution.





We ask almost nothing of you — except this:



Approach Poli-Si with non-judgment, non-attachment, and non-expectation.



Run the protocols.



We invite you to challenge every thought, concept, idea, and belief. Do not take our word for anything. Everything must be processed through the body and registered at zero-point clarity.



This is not content for passive consumption. This is operational field work on your own consciousness.



All are welcome here.



However, you must enter with full awareness that Poli-Si will challenge every internal and external belief you hold about yourself and life itself.

If you are heavily polarized — if you believe your people are the chosen people, or if you carry strong ties to religious, cultural, or societal programs — you will be challenged to the core.



Poli-Si was not invented. It was discovered through twenty years of rigorous inquiry and direct development on my own wetware.



Our research has given us the capacity to see what most cannot, yet our only message is this: the world has shifted. We do not get caught up in stories in Poli-Si.



The choice before us is simple: it’s Convergence… or Sovereignty.



Both paths carry their own challenges.



We choose our hard.



We focus exclusively on what we can control.



Start with yourself. Everything expands outward from there.



Taking full accountability through coherence.



The results are entirely up to you.



We can only share what is possible on this path.



Here we face our fears directly — no running, no hiding.



We shift awareness to the domain we can actually govern through free-will: our thoughts, perceptions, intentions, motivations, and behaviors.

We decide who we choose to become, what we choose to experience, and we hold coherent space for our own evolution.



Our central focus remains truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity.



Most will not engage at this level.



That is fine.



The map remains here for those who will.



If you are still here, you are already choosing sovereignty over convergence.



Keep running your Zero-Point practice every single day.



That zero-point baseline calm is far more than a nice feeling — it becomes your truth detector, your safe space, your laboratory, and your protection — its the eye of the storm amid any external or internal chaos.



We will be strengthening that position, and yes, it will get uncomfortable.

We learn through explicit problem-solving and decision-making formulas.

One of the first capacities we must develop is how to work through sensory overload from inside this coherent center.



From this stabilized reference point you can probe the needle in the haystack without legacy survival scripts getting in the way. From here you run the formulas cleanly, test what is verifiably true, and reroute with precision.



We do not guess. We offer facts.



In the next video we begin the operational deployment of the Mirror Protocol — the first major tool for detecting unconscious patterns in real time.



The biofield is always listening.



Front-load sovereignty.



Commit to the spiral.



Thank you for your time. I look forward to evolving with you.