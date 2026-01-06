I’m committing to running a biodigital experiment in real time, on the public record, at the Ocean City Mayor and City Council meetings — every first Monday of the month, starting with the cycle that began last night, January 5, 2026.

I came into this role because I care deeply about the world and about people. Mass manipulation — whether through technology, narrative, or infrastructure — is unacceptable to me. It took me years to connect the dots to biodigital convergence, and only because I had spent decades immersing myself in psychology, neuroscience, systems mechanics, quantum fields, philosophy, multidimensional physics, and spirituality. That foundation allowed me to recognize the patterns of duality, polarity, co-dependency within systems, and the subtle mechanics of trauma-based mind control. After eighteen years of relentless mapping, I can no longer stay silent while systems merge with human biology in ways most people have never been told exist.

So I have stepped forward as journalist-scientist to document, month after month, exactly what happens when one person consistently places undistorted truth in front of power — and to record, in real time, a path that shows people we are not powerless.

Last night’s meeting was the first live data point. The room was overflowing with residents focused on a rental moratorium debate. Testimony ran long, the agenda started late, and by the time late public comments arrived, the council showed visible exhaustion in posture, facial expressions, and engagement. I delivered three-quarters of my prepared remarks on biodigital convergence — using the AMI water meter installations that began that very morning as the immediate example — before the timer sounded. Reading the room, I chose to stop respectfully rather than push past the visible limits of reception. The full written testimony and recommended discussion topics were submitted for the permanent record.

That moment was not a failure. It was the baseline.

For the record, I state clearly that this topic is vast beyond comprehension — far larger, deeper, and more interconnected than any single mind can fully grasp in a lifetime. The mechanisms, implications, and trajectories span biology, technology, consciousness, governance, economics, and dimensions most people have never been trained to perceive. I do not expect the public or the council to grasp it overnight — or even over many nights. This work carries no expectation of immediate understanding or agreement.

Yet this same agenda, if fully understood, can be turned toward profound good. We can use the very forces driving biodigital convergence to awaken and become more conscious stewards of the earth and of ourselves. Those who have connected these dots — who truly understand the implications — have a responsibility to come forward and speak on these topics. We are needed now to help people build the understanding of neural-cognitive-anatomical rights, and gently drop the narratives that keep us divided and asleep.

The hardest part for me is the public speaking itself. I do not subscribe to fear, so I do it anyway — every time. It does, at times, bother me to see how incoherent and seemingly oblivious people can appear on topics of such importance, how unable they seem to look directly at truth, and how fiercely invested many are in defending narratives that no longer serve them.

There is also the very real fear of eventual repercussions: the looming possibility of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could shut off funds or lock dissenting voices out of society entirely for speaking uncomfortable truths. There is the personal cost of alienation — friends and acquaintances who cannot comprehend the enormity of what is unfolding, who instead look at you as if you are the problem. Those moments are challenging. The fear is legitimate.

I admittedly struggle moving in and out of collective fields. Weaving between the targeted individual field, the biodigital convergence field, and the sovereign truth field requires constant vigilance. Each field carries its own charge, its own emotional and cognitive weight. Stepping into one can pull you off-center; stepping out can leave residual dissonance. It is a daily practice of recalibration — holding coherence while navigating narratives that range from outright denial to deep trauma to awakened clarity.

But it has never stopped me, and it never will.

We are bound to experience the effects of working in collective fields — the living narratives that shape perception, behavior, and reality itself. Interfacing with these fields is no different from taking concepts and ideas and putting them into action: the moment truth enters a distorted field, friction arises. Dissonance, resistance, shutdown, or attack are predictable responses. The collective narrative has momentum, built and reinforced over decades by repeated attention, emotion, and systemic investment. When a clear, undistorted signal is introduced — persistently, without force — the field must respond. Distortions surface. Coherence gradually increases. The narrative begins to loosen its grip, not through conquest, but through the quiet presence of a higher resonance.

I hold that feeling lightly, knowing it is part of the field I am working in.

This is strictly collective field work: remaining steadfastly grounded in truth while gently unmasking layers of distortion in a world where no amount of truth can yet be absorbed by individuals and societies deeply bound to long-held lies.

Every first Monday of the month from here forward, I will be on the ground at these meetings. I will sign in, deliver public testimony based on the latest developments and submit detailed written reports for the official record.

As a journalist, I will document everything I witness:

The exact content and tone of infrastructure-related discussions

Council members’ responses — verbal statements, body language, questions asked or avoided

Public attendance, sentiment, and any related comments

How topics are reflected (or omitted) in official minutes and video archives

Any follow-up actions or inactions in subsequent meetings

As a scientist, I will synthesize all observations through the Science of Poli-Si — the multidisciplinary framework I have developed over twenty years, integrating consciousness studies, biofield mechanics, systems analysis, neuroscience, psychology, multidimensional physics, and philosophy. Every report will include clear breakdowns of how these converging technologies interact with human biology and cognition in measurable, real-world ways.

My monthly dispatches will include:

Full transcripts of spoken testimony plus complete written submissions

Video recording of the public testimony

On-the-ground reporting of reactions and atmosphere

Scientific context connecting local decisions to documented global agendas, Policy Horizons Canada reports, IEEE standards, IoB frameworks

Progressive insights as patterns emerge over time

Relatable explanations of complex mechanisms — how everyday infrastructure quietly shapes attention, nervous-system function, and collective awareness

Anyone reading these reports will gain direct insight into how consciousness operates multidimensionally in time — through predictive thought models, polarity dynamics, dissonance resolution, and systems mechanics — and how disciplined observation can shift collective fields toward clarity and coherence.

I will filter all findings through universal principles: conservation laws, sustainability of truth, and the constant of omni-love, always aligned to the horizon of truth, transparency, authenticity, and coherence.

This is investigative journalism grounded in scientific method, conducted in full public view — and designed to show, step by step, that we are not powerless.

The story is already in motion, the first dispatch is filed and the next chapter begins February 3.

— Jamie Rice

Developer of Poli-Si