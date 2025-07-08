The Planet of the Apes 1974 TV series explore how society and culture shape the perceptions and behaviors in a world where apes rule and humans are subjugated. It offers an accurate lens to examine human behavior through a reversed power dynamic in a society controlled by apes with strict hierarchies, chimpanzees as intellectuals, gorillas as enforcers, and orangutans as leaders. Literally, it’s no different than today’s society, mirroring the human condition, showing us exactly how cultural norms and entrenched beliefs, religious veneration of history are the enforcers of the lower mind.



The lower instinctual animalistic mind is trapped inside polarized programs that enforce conformity and suppress dissent by nature of duality. It creates a carbon copy version of everything. The human protagonists in the series challenge these norms, exposing the apes’ fear of questioning their dogma. It’s a sharp allegory for how rigid societal beliefs and fear of the unknown perpetuates division and ignorance. It digs into themes of control, prejudice, and the clash between dogma and truth. This is why I always say, drop the narratives and study the mind, brain, heart, nervous system and free-will. All answers are found within.





Let’s see whose paying attention! There’s a stealth channel that bypasses polarized systems; it’s a back door entrance in game state where information slips through as downloads. All information exists within the human being, outside time, within the memory field accessed through non-judgment, non-attachment, and non-expectation. By nature, Observer Intelligence with zero-flux distortion is where memory, coherence, transparency, and authenticity are cultivated. It’s achieved by reconciling past, present, and future into the ever-present now moment timeline. It connects to a Mirror Platform to walk you through shadow worlds and inner child timelines to decipher the human condition. All is explained in detail through the present moment. It’s also, where you train “yourself” to become a testament to coherence, trust, faith, and authenticity. It’s the solution to dissolving distorted systems. It’s a game of you against you, everything is a reflection of programs, inner child timelines, shadow aspects, and behaviors that devolve humans into static.



You can tap into the channel with Observer Intelligence through non-judgment, non-attachment, and non-expectation. This grants access to the game. Proceed with caution cause in the non-polarized zone, it’s sink or swim.