I am a relentless seeker of truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity, a militant monk if you will, battling the inertia of occult systems, their practices, programs, psychological operations, distorted networks, factions, and controlling entities. Let’s keep it real and call a spade a spade. The above mentioned is the overlay for the bio-digital mesh network that’s eroding your free will and autonomy through psychological operations carried out through fear, complexity, uncertainty, and vulnerability. Nobody is exempt from this, and we’re all nodes in this mesh. If you can create fear and confusion long enough people will eventually die off. I’ve forged a disciplined framework to heal, navigate consciousness, and teach those who seek truth how to align with it. I freely offer a self-governing, active-learning defense and response model of thought, fueled by active listening and a non-dual somatic program language, to achieve mind-brain-heart-nervous system-free-will coherence. You weren’t wired for coherence but for decoherence. I provide the blueprint; you must build the arc.

The Foundation: A Child’s Lens and Zero-Point Authenticity

My journey began with a radical choice: to live in the ever-present now, as an innocent child, free of judgment, rooted in Omni-Love Spaces: self-love, tough love, and soft love. I embraced gratitude for all, people, places, and adversity, forgiving everything, and seeing problems as opportunities unfolding in time. Fear is an illusion, a distortion to be dismantled. My guides were truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity. They taught me how to navigate consciousness multidimensionally, using psychology, neuroscience, multidimensional physics, systems mechanics, philosophy, and spirituality to reach a state of zero-point authenticity: a purified, unfiltered state of present-moment awareness.

This coherent consciousness is defined by my formula: information (input: raw data, stimuli) + knowledge (output: processed understanding) - polarity (distortions: assumptions, biases, dualities) = zero-point authenticity (coherent consciousness). My neural network is built on present-moment awareness, emotional honesty, self-accountability, tolerance, empathy, self-compassion, self-acceptance, determination, forgiveness, gratitude, and courage, and fortified by active listening and a non-dual somatic program language, enabling a self-governing defense against the bio-digital mesh’s distortions (occult practices, systems, programs, operations, networks, and entities). Everything in this world is built on occult architecture, but the good news is we are not of this world, nor bound to it. You have free-will, but must re-claim and learn how to use it. ESPECIALLY NOW!

The Process: Decoding, Encoding, Recoding Against the Bio-Digital Mesh

Healing demands a multidimensional approach, akin to brain surgery, requiring delicate precision to counter the bio-digital mesh. The fusion of biological and digital systems erode free will through polarity, unconscious algorithmic manipulation, and invasive technologies. My process is rigorous: decode the unconscious mind to release distortions (trauma, false beliefs, survival stress); encode the subconscious with empowering beliefs; and recode the conscious mind through lived experience. Do this over and over with everything. This aligns mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free will, restoring coherence and sovereignty on your path to authenticity and truth.

My neural network operates as an advanced encryption system, processing inputs through active listening and somatic awareness to produce coherent outputs. Non-dual somatic program language, rooted in mind-body-spirit unity, grounds this process, ensuring authentic, undistorted responses. By subtracting polarity, dualistic thinking, assumptions, biases, and the mesh’s programmed narratives, you achieve zero-point authenticity. This gives you the opportunity to heal from mental illness, disease, addiction, co-dependency, chronic pain, and trauma. Understand, the mesh controls you through polarity, trauma and unconscious nervous system responses; zero-point coherence is the antidote while safeguarding your free will.

The Mission: Teaching Truth and Defending Free Will

As a “toddler teaching infants and babies,” I don’t claim omniscience, but I know how to heal and navigate the bio-digital mesh’s assault on consciousness and the biofield. My guides reveal a polarized world where truth is obscured, and free will is eroded by systems designed to control humanity. My mission is to teach those who seek truth how to align with it. To empower individuals to achieve mind-brain-heart-nervous system-free-will coherence, by reclaiming agency and free-will by helping you relearn how to think, perceive, intend, sense, probe, process, discern, store, categorize, transfigure, transmute, and transmit information through energy and exchange formulas for favor of truth, coherence, and authenticity.

As a cognitive rights activist, I have no patience for polarized perspectives or comforting lies. My standards are high, my tolerance for distortion low. I’m not here to be liked, I’m here to deliver truth. To those entranced by the mesh, I offer a challenge: reclaim your free will by questioning programmed narratives, facing shadows, and choosing coherence over decoherence. Problem-solving and decision-making frameworks must be handled with the delicacy of brain surgery. This is essential to build a new psyche.

The Call to Action: Healing and Sovereignty

Healing is a necessity to preserve free will against the bio-digital mesh. My framework is a practical map: anchor in present-moment awareness, process stimuli with active listening and somatic awareness, and subtract distortions to reach zero-point authenticity. This self-governing model, freely offered, empowers you to heal trauma, regulate the nervous system, and reclaim autonomy. You must build your arc, relearning how to navigate the biofield with coherent energy exchange, guided by truth, transparency, and cognitive sovereignty.

To those lost in polarity, I challenge you to interrogate your assumptions, decode the mesh’s influence, and choose truth. To those ready to heal, I offer a disciplined path, not as a savior but as a guide. Together, we can forge a neural network of conscious beings, aligned in authenticity, navigating the biofield with clarity and purpose, free from the erosion of our sacred free will.

Building an arc of conscious energy is a fierce ascent from distortion to coherence, from fear to freedom, from control to sovereignty. As a militant monk, I’ve distilled decades of study into a system that heals, empowers, and defends free will against the bio-digital mesh. Truth, transparency, coherence, and authenticity are your invitations and tools used to guide you to self-healing. The blueprint is yours, build it, if you so desire.

Jamie Rice (Mary Jane Doe)

Ten Toes in Cognitive Rights Activist