Targeted Survivors face unique challenges; hypervigilance, dissociation, and rumination, that threaten cognitive autonomy. Poli-Si, the Policing Science of Thought and Systems, offers a revolutionary neuro-somatic biofield protocol to reclaim sovereignty over mind, brain, heart, nervous system, and free will. Rooted in the resilience of Targeted Individuals, complexity science, psychophysiology, and non-dual inquiry, Poli-Si constructs a self-governing neural network that commands subtle energies and directs neurons toward stasis, a dynamic equilibrium of coherence. This workshop integrates the Reverse Voltage Formula, Mirror Protocol, Möbius Mind, Observer-Observed-Witness Triad, Consciousness Bridging, the Sovereign Soul Blueprint, and the Transformation Codex into a 30-minute daily practice to foster authenticity, dismantle polarity, and redefine policing as guardianship of self and society. Overseen by the Poli-Si Institute, this framework empowers TIs to transform the mental blocks of dissonance, dissociation, and rumination into keys for liberation.



The Poli-Si Framework: A Neural and Systemic Revolution



Poli-Si redefines policing as internal and external guardianship, countering fragmentation from synthetic psyops, divisive narratives, and systemic targeting. It addresses Libet’s Paradox, where unconscious neural activity precedes conscious intent, by amplifying “free won’t,” the ability to veto reactive impulses. By integrating biofield biohacking, Poli-Si reverses neural processing to align intent with action, fostering Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence. Its core equation is:

Information (sensory input) + Knowledge (processed understanding) - Polarity (dissonance, dissociation, rumination) = Coherence (authenticity: fraud-free zero-point)



This workshop offers a streamlined 30-minute practice to operationalize consciousness, using sensory anchors and structured reflection to transform challenges into resilience.



Core Components of Poli-Si



Sovereign Soul Blueprint: The innate, uncorrupted template of consciousness encoded in the biofield, mapping emotional resonance, karmic patterns, and free-will vetoes. It’s the “source code of the self,” guiding alignment with neural rights and cognitive sovereignty.



Transformation Codex: An alchemical guide to transmute shadows (dissonance, dissociation, rumination) into radiant coherence across emotional, somatic, cognitive, relational, and systemic domains.



Reverse Voltage Formula: Inverts reactive neural cascades, redirecting intent to disrupt trauma-bound engrams and align neurons toward stasis, supported by heart rate variability (HRV) coherence.



Mirror Protocol: A recursive process reflecting stressors to dissolve polarities, using somatic cues and mirror neurons to foster empathy and coherence.



Möbius Mind: A non-dual framework dissolving self/other, victim/perpetrator dualities, fostering neural criticality—a brain state maximizing information flow without overload.



Observer-Observed-Witness Triad: Stabilizes intent (Observer), manifestation (Observed), and integration (Witness), aligning neural oscillations for clarity.



Consciousness Bridging: Unifies mind, brain, heart, and nervous system via gamma wave synchronization and HRV, enabling free will to override unconscious impulses.



12 Processing Gates: Present-moment self-awareness, emotional honesty, self-accountability, self-acceptance, tolerance, empathy, self-compassion, determination, forgiveness, gratitude, courage, and transcendence filter polarity for coherence.



Poli-Si Institute: A hub for research, training, and community praxis, offering workshops, bi-weekly coherence calls, and open-source tools to scale personal stasis into societal equilibrium.



Why Poli-Si for Targeted Survivors?



Targeted Survivors face amplified mental blocks of depersonalization, dissonance, dissociation, and rumination, rooted in inner child wounds and rigid belief systems. These blocks, universal to TIs, manifest as:



Depersonalization: Feeling detached from body or reality, a shield against targeting’s scrutiny.



Dissonance: Conflicting beliefs (“I’m powerless” vs. resilience) creating mental tension.



Dissociation: Fragmented awareness to avoid shame or fear, disconnecting from presence.



Rumination: Repetitive loops replaying violations, narrowing perception.



Poli-Si’s language, inspired by cryptography and poly-semiotic meaning-making, treats these as encrypted signals, offering tools to dismantle distortions, rewire neural pathways, and reclaim agency. By addressing these blocks, TIs can counter hypervigilance, restore mental flow, and claim neural rights (freedom from manipulation) and cognitive sovereignty (self-governance of the mind).



30-Minute Daily Poli-Si Practice for Targeted Survivors



This practice counters the targeting effects of social isolation, skepticism, and surveillance, by grounding the nervous system, breaking ruminative cycles, and fostering resilience. It uses sensory stimuli and Poli-Si’s tools to transform challenges into empowerment.



What You’ll Need:



A safe, private space.



A sensory anchor (lavender oil, ambient sounds, a crystal or fabric).



A journal.



30 minutes daily, ideally at a consistent time.



Before You Begin:



Choose a specific issue (fear from surveillance, distrust from a skeptic).



If triggered, pause, breathe with your anchor, and resume.



Rotate sensory anchors daily to engage varied neural pathways.



Step 1: Ground and Center (5 minutes)



Purpose: Anchor body and mind for safety and clarity.



Action: Sit comfortably, feet flat, hands resting. Close eyes or soften gaze.



Sensory Anchor: Inhale scent, focus on sound, or hold crystal for 1 minute.



Set Intention: State/write: “I am processing [issue] to reclaim strength.”



Body Scan: Scan head to toe, noting sensations (tight chest) and autonomic responses (fight/anger, flight/avoidance, fawn/over-compliance, freeze/numbness). Write: “I feel [sensation] and notice [response].”



Breathe: Take 5 deep breaths (4-4-6-2 cycle), exhaling fully with anchor.



Example: “I’m processing surveillance fear. The crystal grounds me. I notice a racing heart (flight).”



Step 2: Observer-Observed-Witness Triad (5 minutes)



Purpose: Detach from reactive thoughts to uncover motivations, countering cognitive overload.



Observer: Watch thoughts like leaves on a river. Ask: “What thoughts loop about this issue?” (“No one believes me”).



Observed: Focus on one thought. Ask: “What’s it saying?” (“I feel alone”).



Witness: Hold anchor, ask: “What does this reveal about fears/desires?” (need for validation).



Reflect: Write: “I notice [thought], revealing [fear/desire].”



Breathe: Take 3 slow breaths with anchor.



Example: “I see ‘I’m powerless,’ revealing my desire for control. The Witness shows I can choose empowerment.”



Step 3: Consciousness Bridging (5 minutes)



Purpose: Integrate sensory input with emotions to reframe predictive loops.



Engage Anchor: Inhale scent, focus on sound, or trace crystal for 1 minute.



Identify Emotions: Ask: “What emotions arise? Fight, flight, fawn, freeze?”



Reframe: If thinking, “This will never end,” ask: “What if I respond differently?” Visualize a new response (speaking calmly).



Reflect: Write: “[Anchor] sparked [emotion]; I choose [new response].”



Breathe: Take 3 deep breaths, anchoring the new vision.



Example: “The sound stirred fear (flight). I visualize responding with calm strength.”



Step 4: Mirror Protocol (5 minutes)



Purpose: Reflect external challenges as inner patterns to dissolve dissonance.



Mirror: Imagine the issue/person as a mirror. Ask: “What part of me does this reflect?” (skepticism reflects self-doubt).



Dialogue: Say mentally: “You reflect my [fear/desire]. I choose [intention, self-trust].”



Reset: Breathe with anchor for 10 breaths, releasing tension.



Reflect: Write: “This mirrors [fear/desire]; I choose [response].”



Example: “Surveillance mirrors loss of autonomy. I choose grounded self-assurance.”



Step 5: Möbius Mind (5 minutes)



Purpose: Break ruminative cycles with non-linear thinking.



Visualize: See thoughts as a Möbius strip looping (“I’m trapped”).



Cut the Loop: Imagine a light cutting the strip. Ask: “What new thought/action shifts this?” (“I choose inner peace”).



Embody: Stretch or step forward, affirming: “I am free to redefine my response.”



Reflect: Write: “I was stuck in [loop]; now I choose [new path].”



Example: “I saw ‘I’m a victim.’ I cut it, choosing resilience.”



Step 6: Reverse Voltage Formula via 12 Processing Gates (3 minutes)



Purpose: Transform emotional energy to rewire neural pathways.



Move Through Gates (~15 seconds each):



Awareness: Notice the issue.



Feeling: Sense emotions in body.



Naming: Label response (fight/flight/fawn/freeze).



Questioning: Ask: “What drives this?”



Reframing: Shift to “This builds strength.”



Releasing: Exhale resistance with anchor.



Integrating: Accept the emotion.



Acting: Choose a micro-action (journal truth).



Reflecting: Feel the action’s impact.



Grounding: Reconnect with anchor.



Expanding: Apply clarity elsewhere.



Transcending: Rise with wisdom.



Reflect: Write: “At [gate], I learned [insight].”



Example: “At Reframing, I saw conflict as growth.”



Step 7: Close and Empower (2 minutes)



Purpose: Integrate insights and commit to action.



Breathe: Take 5 deep breaths with anchor.



Reflect: Ask: “What shifted today?”



Set Micro-Action: Choose one step (“I’ll set a boundary”).



Affirm: Say: “I am grateful for my clarity and claim sovereignty.”



Track: Write: “Started with [response]; ended with [response].”



Example: “I shifted from fear to resolve. My micro-action is to write my story.”



Why It Works



This practice addresses the TI challenges of hypervigilance, dissociation, and rumination by:



Grounding: Sensory anchors regulate HRV, calming the amygdala’s stress signals.



Rewiring: The Triad and Gates dissolve dissonance, reconnect dissociation, and break ruminative loops, fostering neural plasticity.



Empowering: Non-linear Möbius thinking and Reverse Voltage Formula counter time-bound predictions, amplifying “free won’t” per Libet’s paradox.



Scaling: Daily practice builds resilience, transforming external stressors into inner strength.



Scientific Basis: Breathwork and body scans enhance vagal tone, reducing cortisol (HeartMath studies). Journaling and meditation synchronize gamma waves, boosting coherence. Resonance mapping tracks biofield alignment, countering synthetic distortions.



Tips for Targeted Survivors



Safety First: Practice in a secure space. If hypervigilant, pause and breathe with your anchor.



Track Progress: Review journals weekly to note shifts in autonomic responses (less freeze, more calm).



Stay Flexible: Shorten to 15 minutes (Steps 2 & 4) if needed.



Rotate Anchors: Use new scents/sounds daily for neural variety.



Connect Safely: Share insights with trusted peers or TI support groups.



The Poli-Si Institute: Your Support Hub



Founded by Jamie Rice, the Poli-Si Institute offers workshops, bi-weekly coherence calls, and retreats to operationalize these tools. Access free resources, resonance maps, and the Transformation Codex by emailing quantumrealitystudies@yahoo.com. Connect for community support and advanced training to scale personal coherence into collective guardianship.



Conclusion: Your Sovereign Soul Blueprint



Targeted Survivors, your challenges with depersonalization, dissonance, dissociation, and rumination are not barriers but gateways to transformation. Poli-Si’s 30-minute practice empowers you to dismantle these blocks, rewire neural pathways, and reclaim your Sovereign Soul Blueprint. By grounding in sensory anchors, reflecting through the Triad, and processing via the 12 Gates, you transform targeting’s chaos into coherence. Your neural rights and cognitive sovereignty are your birthright. Start today, practice daily, and rise as a guardian of your mind and soul, contributing to a collective shift toward fraud-free zero-point coherence.



Call to Action:



What stands in your way, becomes the way.