A 24,000 sq ft industrial facility, scalable to 5 MW, with diesel generators, 24/7 cooling systems, and constant operations is proposed right near West Ocean City along Stephen Decatur Highway (Rt 611), on city-leased land by the municipal airport.

This is Globalinx’s Cable Landing Station (CLS) for Amazon’s Fastnet transatlantic subsea cable (target RFS ~Q3 2027). It is the terrestrial termination point: powering the cable, converting signals, and handing off to land networks. It is not a full hyperscale data center with rows of AI training servers. Yet even at this scale, the industrial footprint brings noise, vibration, lights, energy demand, and emissions. More critically, it serves as the thin edge of the wedge — the physical on-ramp and infrastructure anchor that enables far larger digital buildouts if not strictly constrained from the start.

Nobody asked the residents of Worcester County if we wanted to become nodes on this expanding network. This infrastructure has been systematically advanced across energy, telecom, computing, and biotechnology domains. By the time projects reach public approval, the broader framework is often already locked in.

This is why we must examine the Biodigital Convergence as a complete system — not isolated projects — and rigorously map how the parts connect.

Nearby property owners have formed the Community Coalition of Impacted Property Owners and submitted a memorandum warning of energy strain, environmental damage, and threats to quality of life. Residents in Assateague Pointe, Snug Harbor, and surrounding communities are speaking out.

This is not benign development. It is the entry point for multi-level extraction — a layered system that can strip resources, ecosystems, health, wealth, and sovereignty while exporting value to global tech giants.

Virginia’s Data Center Alley shows exactly where unchecked scaling leads. We must stop it now.

Layer 1: Resource Extraction (Energy • Water • Land)

Even starting at 5 MW for a CLS, this facility strains the grid and our 100% groundwater aquifer. Virginia data centers already consume billions of gallons of water yearly and drive massive new power demand. Worcester cannot afford to become the next sacrifice zone. Early modest infrastructure has repeatedly unlocked decades of hyperscale industrialization elsewhere.

Layer 2: Environmental & Ecological Stripping

Noise & Vibration: 24/7 industrial hum + diesel generator testing.

Light Pollution: Bright all-night lighting that destroys dark skies.

Assateague’s beaches and marshes are critical for sea turtles (hatchlings disoriented by lights) and the Atlantic Flyway’s migratory birds.

Air & Chemical Risks: Diesel emissions + potential PFAS.

Habitat Fragmentation: Industrial footprint near the gateway to Assateague Island National Seashore.

This is ecological theft from living systems that sustain us.

Layer 3: Nervous System & Human Health Assault

Constant low-frequency ambient noise dysregulates the autonomic nervous system, spikes cortisol, fragments sleep, and drives chronic inflammation. Peer-reviewed studies link persistent noise (even 40–65 dB) to cardiovascular disease, hypertension, sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment, and increased stress. Virginia residents near similar facilities report sleep loss, anxiety, and elevated blood pressure from 24/7 cooling systems and generators. Our coastal quiet supports physiological recovery — we will not trade it for industrial operations.

Layer 4: Economic & Community Extraction

Almost zero permanent local jobs (a handful of non-local/remote staff).

Higher electric bills and infrastructure costs passed to residents.

Risk to the tourism economy that defines Worcester County.

Virginia’s massive tax incentives and cumulative burdens show who really profits. We refuse to subsidize Amazon’s infrastructure at the expense of our regenerative coastal economy.

Layer 5: Perceptual & Sovereignty Extraction — The Biodigital Convergence Dimension

As the developer of Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism — a systems-mapping science I have built and applied for over two decades — my work analyzes the cross-domain implications of large-scale technology infrastructure. This includes documented psychological, neurological, biological, chemical, electrical, and magnetic effects on human physiology and cognition.

The CLS itself is primarily connectivity infrastructure. However, it directly feeds the terrestrial backbone that supports data centers, IoT networks, digital twins, and the broader biodigital convergence standardized through bodies like ISO/IEC JTC 1 (SC 41 on Internet of Things and Digital Twins; SC 42 on Artificial Intelligence) and the IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-Digital Convergence (JSyC BDC).

IoT provides the foundational connectivity layer for sensors and devices. Digital twins create real-time virtual replicas of physical assets, ecosystems, and biological processes. Internet of Bodies (IoB) extends these networks to human physiology. AI systems rely on this infrastructure for massive data ingestion and processing. Together, they build a pervasive grid capable of monitoring living systems at scale — from coastal environments to individual biology — while feeding models that require enormous computational resources.

Scientific and policy literature highlights challenges around privacy, consent, data governance, and individual control. Poli-Si systems mapping identifies gaps in local oversight: international standards prioritize interoperability and scalability, but leave communities without meaningful input on how systems trained on regional data flows will be governed or constrained.

In Poli-Si analysis, this represents a measurable expansion of external data collection and influence on human attention, physiology, and autonomy. Evidence-based governance, full transparency, independent local impact assessments, and explicit consent mechanisms are required before deployment in sensitive areas.

Our Vision — What We Choose Instead

A preserved Assateague gateway supported by strong tourism, clean water, dark skies, quiet communities, and local economic resilience — not industrial dependency.

Virginia’s lesson is loud and clear: Early “small” infrastructure unlocked decades of hyperscale industrialization. We will not repeat it here.

URGENT CALL TO ACTION — MAKE YOUR VOICE UNIGNORABLE TODAY

Comment “OPPOSE” below. Tell them your top reason — noise & health, water, lights & wildlife, tourism loss, Virginia parallels, on-ramp to larger digital infrastructure, or sovereignty concerns. Flood the comments and share this article!

Email the Worcester County Commissioners RIGHT NOW: commissioners@co.worcester.md.us

Suggested template (copy-paste & personalize):

“I strongly oppose the Globalinx/Amazon Cable Landing Station. This 24,000 sq ft, scalable-to-5MW industrial Cable Landing Station introduces 24/7 operations with real impacts on our aquifer, noise that harms nervous system health (supported by peer-reviewed studies), dark skies critical for Assateague wildlife, and serves as the physical on-ramp for broader digital infrastructure feeding ISO/IEC JTC 1 (SC 41 & SC 42), IEEE, IoT/IoB, digital twin, and AI governance-standardized biodigital convergence systems. This turns our region into nodes on larger monitoring and data networks. Nobody asked us if we wanted this.

Demand full Army Corps/EPA cumulative impact review, independent assessments, and deny or heavily condition this project. Protect our coastal way of life and future generations.”

Tag & Recruit: Friends, family, neighbors, Assateague advocates, tourism businesses, environmental groups.

Show Up: Attend every hearing. Contact your representatives. Demand stronger zoning.

Amplify: Share widely. Build unstoppable momentum.

Our clean water, wildlife corridors, nervous system health, tourism economy, dark skies, and human autonomy are worth fighting for. Future generations and the living systems of Assateague are counting on us.

Together we must draw the line here.

~Jamie Rice

Developer of the Science of Poli-Si