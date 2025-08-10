In the journey toward personal sovereignty and spiritual alignment, psychological patterns such as rumination, dissociation, cognitive dissonance, survival responses (fight, flight, fawn, freeze), ego defense mechanisms, suppressed/repressed memories, and polarized perspectives can feel like obstacles. Yet, through the lens of the Poli-Si Counterintelligence Training Workshop (Module 2, Session 3) from Beyond the Looking Glass, these patterns become opportunities for transformation into divine will, a state of universal love, truth, and unity. By merging the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds and blending past, present, and future cognitive patterns into the ever-present now, we can achieve a zero-point baseline calm, fostering coherence and authenticity. This article outlines how to apply the Poli-Si method’s Probing-Sensing-Categorizing-Responding (PSCR) workflow to transform these patterns while maintaining present-moment self-awareness.

The Poli-Si Framework: A Path to Coherence

The Poli-Si method, designed to support "Targeted Survivors," integrates consciousness studies, biofield science, and non-dual awareness to dismantle distortions and reclaim cognitive agency. Module 2, Session 3 focuses on creating a mental workspace, a structured mental “office” to organize thoughts, reject distortions, and redirect energy toward authenticity. The Poli-Si formula, Information (Input) + Knowledge (Output) - Polarity (Distortions) = Coherence (Authenticity), guides this process. By incorporating somatic practices ( body scans, breathwork, Resonance Mapping) and the PSCR workflow, individuals can unify fragmented aspects of the mind and transcend the illusion of time, aligning with divine will in the ever-present now.

Merging the Conscious, Subconscious, and Unconscious Minds

The conscious mind processes immediate thoughts, the subconscious holds ingrained beliefs and habits, and the unconscious stores deep traumas, instincts, and archetypes. Misalignment among these layers creates distortions like rumination and dissociation, fragmenting personal coherence. The Poli-Si approach uses the PSCR workflow to unify these minds:

Probing: Ask, “Where are my conscious thoughts conflicting with subconscious beliefs or unconscious drives?” For example, consciously desiring peace but subconsciously fearing change.

Sensing: Perform a body scan to locate sensations tied to each layer (subconscious anxiety as chest tightness, unconscious fear as gut heaviness).

Categorizing: Label conflicts as distortions (fear-based beliefs) or divine-aligned truths (trust in unity).

Responding: Visualize the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious merging into a unified field of light, affirming, “My mind aligns with divine will.”

This process fosters a zero-point baseline calm, a state of non-reactive stillness where the biofield resonates coherently, reflecting divine unity. In the ever-present now, this calm becomes the foundation for transforming psychological patterns.

Blending Past, Present, and Future Cognitive Patterns

Cognitive patterns tied to past traumas, present stressors, or future anxieties create a fragmented sense of time, pulling us from the now. Poli-Si’s non-dual perspective views time as an illusion, with the ever-present now as the access point to divine will. Using the PSCR workflow:

Probing: Ask, “Am I stuck in past regrets, present stress, or future fears?”

Sensing: Feel bodily sensations tied to each time frame (past trauma as heart heaviness, future worry as a racing pulse).

Categorizing: Label temporal thoughts as distortions that obscure the now, versus divine truths that anchor presence.

Responding: Visualize past, present, and future collapsing into the now through grounding practices (feeling feet on the earth), affirming, “All time merges in the divine now.”

By resting in the zero-point baseline calm, we transcend temporal distortions, aligning with divine will as eternal presence.

Transforming Psychological Patterns into Divine Will

Below, we explore how to transform each psychological pattern using the Poli-Si PSCR workflow, integrating the merged minds and blended temporal patterns into the ever-present now.

1. Rumination

Repetitive thought loops, rooted in past or future concerns, signal a subconscious need for resolution. To transform:

PSCR: Probe the loop’s origin (“Is this thought serving my truth?”), sense bodily tension, categorize as a distortion, and respond by redirecting to divine clarity (“I release this loop to the divine now”).

Merged Minds: Align conscious rumination with subconscious fears and unconscious wisdom, visualizing thoughts dissolving into zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Collapse past/future loops into the now, affirming, “I am present, releasing thoughts to divine clarity.”

2. Dissociation

A subconscious or unconscious retreat from reality, dissociation is a protective mechanism. To transform:

PSCR: Probe the trigger (“Why am I disconnecting?”), sense bodily signals, categorize as a call to unity, and respond with grounding (“I am here, whole in divine presence”).

Merged Minds: Unify conscious detachment with unconscious safety, resting in zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Anchor in the now, saying, “I am grounded in the divine now, connected to love.”

3. Cognitive Dissonance

Tension from conflicting conscious and subconscious beliefs signals misalignment. To transform:

PSCR: Probe the conflict (“What feels misaligned?”), sense bodily unease, categorize as ego-driven, and respond by aligning with divine truth (“I release conflict to the divine now”).

Merged Minds: Integrate conscious and subconscious beliefs with unconscious truth at zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Resolve past/future conflicts in the now, affirming, “I align with divine clarity.”

4. Survival Responses (Fight, Flight, Fawn, Freeze)

Instinctual reactions rooted in unconscious survival drives can be redirected. To transform:

PSCR: Probe the trigger, sense bodily reactions, categorize as protective instincts, and respond by redirecting to divine qualities (flight to courage, freeze to stillness).

Merged Minds: Unify conscious reactions with unconscious instincts, resting in zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Release past/future fears in the now, affirming, “I am safe in the divine now.”

5. Ego Defense Mechanisms

Defenses like denial or projection protect the conscious ego but block authenticity. To transform:

PSCR: Probe the defense (“Am I avoiding truth?”), sense resistance, categorize as ego-driven, and respond with vulnerability (“I release my ego to the divine now”).

Merged Minds: Align conscious defenses with subconscious fears and unconscious truth at zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Surrender past/future defenses in the now, affirming, “I embrace divine truth.”

6. Suppressed/Repressed Memories

Consciously avoided or unconsciously buried memories create biofield blockages. To transform:

PSCR: Probe avoided memories, sense blockages, categorize as healing opportunities, and respond by releasing with divine support (“I heal in the divine now”).

Merged Minds: Integrate conscious avoidance with unconscious pain, healing at zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Release past memories in the now, affirming, “I am whole and free.”

7. Polarized Perspectives

Dualistic thinking (good/bad, inner world/outer world) creates distortion. To transform:

PSCR: Probe dualistic thoughts, sense their emotional charge, categorize as distortions, and respond with non-dual unity (“I see all in the divine now”).

Merged Minds: Unify conscious judgments with subconscious biases and unconscious unity at zero-point calm.

Temporal Integration: Transcend past/future polarities in the now, affirming, “I am unified in divine oneness.”

Practical Workflow: The Mental Workspace in the Ever-Present Now

Module 2, Session 3’s mental workspace is a powerful tool to organize thoughts and energies, now expanded to merge minds and temporal patterns:

Set Up the Workspace: Visualize a calm mental “office” at the zero-point baseline, where conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds unite, and past, present, and future collapse into the now.

Apply PSCR:

Probe: Identify the pattern or conflict (rumination, past-based fear).

Sense: Connect with bodily sensations across all minds and time frames.

Categorize: Label as distortion or divine-aligned truth.

Respond: Redirect to divine will, visualizing unity in the now.

Anchor in Zero-Point Calm: Use breathwork (4-4-4 breathing) or heart-centered meditation to rest in stillness.

Maintain Ever-Present Now: Affirm, “I am in the divine now, whole and aligned,” to stay anchored.

Example Practice

When triggered by rumination tied to a past memory:

Probe: “Is this thought pulling me from the now?”

Sense: Feel tension (tight shoulders) across conscious/subconscious/unconscious.

Categorize: Label as a distortion rooted in unresolved pain.

Respond: Breathe deeply, visualize past and present merging into the now, and affirm, “I am whole in the divine now, releasing all to divine will.”

Aligning with Divine Will

Divine will, as universal love and unity, is accessed in the ever-present now, where the conscious, subconscious, and unconscious minds merge, and past, present, and future blend into coherence. The Poli-Si method’s PSCR workflow and somatic tools (body scans, Resonance Mapping, breathwork) empower individuals to transform psychological patterns into divine alignment. By resting in the zero-point baseline calm, we dissolve distortions, reclaim sovereignty, and embody divine purpose.

For further guidance, contact quantumrealitystudies@yahoo.com, as suggested in the Beyond the Looking Glass workshop. Through present-moment awareness and the Poli-Si framework, we can transform challenges into pathways to divine will, living fully in the eternal now.