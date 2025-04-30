Psychic driving was a 1950’s-1960’s psychiatric method funded by the CIA’s project MKUltra that exposed individuals to repetitive audio messages to alter and change their behavior for unethical purposes. AI-driven cognitive warfare represents a reimagining of psychic driving, harnessing digital tools to influence cognition on an unprecedented scale through sentient analysis, deep fakes, and personalized campaigns. Using artificial intelligence to influence how people think and act for strategic purposes builds on psychic driving tactics but use modern day technology on a global scale with much more sophistication.

Cognitive warfare is defined as activities synchronized with other instruments of power to affect attitudes and behaviors by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individuals, groups, and population cognition to gain advantage over adversaries. It is the evolution of psychological warfare, leveraging technological advancements to expand the scope and subtlety of influence operations.

AI-driven cognitive warfare achieves what psychic driving could even dream of being widespread, subtle, and data-driven manipulation. This power comes with massive risks being ethical breaches, societal division, and threats to autonomy.

Nanotechnology or nanotech is the manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale having many applications. It’s tested covertly and used to control the human population through psychological warfare and mind control methods to track what you’re thinking to map the brain for artificial intelligence networks. For example, nanotechnology weapons such as Morgellons are self-replicating hollow fibers that are designed to read out the light fingerprint code of the DNA of the person infected with the technology to transform it to a signal that is detectable to be tracked, tested and harvested.

Nanotechnology plays an important role in developing nano-sized biosensors, such as sensors used for synthetic telepathy and remote neural monitoring. To ensure synthetic telepathy technology works at great distances and via satellite, biological sensors must be involved to create a handshake for the AI signal. Biosensors are used as an analytical device to detect biological information in a targeted person or from the environment. Thus, biosensors are used to detect bio-molecular interactions in living things, like human beings, and then send that biological information into the sensor that transduces it into an electrical signal that creates a feedback loop back into a computer network. Essentially, it is a probe that integrates a biological component with an electrical component, in order to yield a measurable signal that can be processed by a computer interface or internet wireless technology.

Biosensors integrate biological and physicochemical properties for emitting extremely low electromagnetic signals that are being produced to communicate with artificial intelligence networks and wireless technologies, that collect and send back the gathered biological information for larger analysis. Various kinds of nanomaterials are applied to biosensors which enhance their sensitivity and specificity of detection in defining ranges of electrical signal emissions, bio-chemicals, light properties and DNA-RNA genetic sequences, that displays the results to an operator through an interface.

Biosensors, especially those sensors embedded into nanoparticles like Smart Dust, are so small as to remain unseen by the naked eye. These are currently being used and experimented with in diagnostic and clinical settings in the mainstream western medical sciences, as well as in military application like chemtrails. Smart Dust is a system of tiny microelectromechanical systems, such as sensors, robots or other devices that can detect light, vibration, magnetism, temperature and chemicals. Smart Dust and neural dust are operated on wireless signals feeding back sensor information into artificial intelligence computer networks, which are further used to perform a variety of tasks that are programmed by the operator.

Neural dust also allows for wirelessly powered bundles of artificial nerve sensors that collect ranges of data, to be sent back to brain-computer interfaces that are used for a variety of synthetic telepathy applications, where that statistical data can be further analyzed or leveraged. Neural dust more specifically can activate action potentials in a cell, spiking nerve impulses, which is the central role of cell-to-cell communication. These interactions allow the cells to communicate with each other, building cell connectivity in response to changes that are occurring in the environment. This means the propagation of artificial signals being wirelessly transmitted are being designed for inciting action potential and nerve impulses in the cells of a biological person, which interferes with the natural signals that occur in cell-to-cell communication. Extremely low frequencies artificially transmitted into the electromagnetic field directly affects intercellular communication. Cell to cell communication is necessary for not only maintaining healthy cell tissue, but in the natural biological function of cellular telepathy. Loss of communication signaling between the cells in a human body, results in entropy of the cell, which causes diseased cells, and this spreads cancer and tumors.

Nanotech biosensors can be injected directly through vaccinations, coated in a film on pharmaceutical pills, inhaled from nanoparticle sprays, and placed in the food and water supply where it would remain undetected through current conventional methods used by the public agencies that provide overall quality testing. Nanoparticles can also cross cell membranes. It has been reported that inhaled nanoparticles can reach the blood and reach other organ systems accumulating in the liver, heart or blood cells. There are almost no publications on the effects of engineered nanoparticles on animals and plants in the environment, and this is not accidental.

SYNTHETIC TELEPATHY

Synthetic Telepathy is used to describe the process of brain-computer interfaces by which human thoughts are intercepted, processed and a return signal is generated. This synthetic return signal is able to be communicated and perceived by the human brain and that information can potentially be read through other interfaces. This is not new technology, since 1974, patents are on record for generating an apparatus that outlines the method of remotely monitoring and altering brain waves. Although clearly synthetic telepathy technology could be implemented for serving humanitarian purposes, due to the severe abuses of technology in the hands of criminal psychopaths, it’s being used as a tool for mass mind control.

Synthetic Telepathy in passive reception is the ability to read a signal emitted from a targeted person without first broadcasting a signal. The human brain emits electromagnetic patterns which can be received at a distance, and the distance is determined by the sensitivity of the sensor or receiver and the bandwidth required. Synthetic telepathy in active reception is sending an active signal to directly interfere with the brain’s modulation of frequencies, which obviously alters or modifies behavior, and potentially can result in many other detrimental side effects.

When a computer network is connected in order to interpret the signals coming from human brains, the program compares the signals being read against a data base of signals. Using meta data from brain mapping, it interprets the signals meanings to provide a range of statistical analysis in which to instigate frequency following responses via the spectrum of electromagnetic frequencies. The artificial intelligence network in advanced computing systems, then can arrive at a broadcast signal that is deemed appropriate to its agenda and could possibly even project holographic images, mental impressions, sounds and other artifacts. In military application to subdue an enemy, the obvious use is to read and write information into the internal monologue of the targeted person or group. Possibly sensing and sending the range of signals to the brain to induce an altered state, such as through hypnotic suggestions, hallucinations and mind wiping for strengthening amnesiac barriers.

Synthetic Telepathy does not probe the mind to retrieve and extract details of the buried memories of the past but provides the ability to read the internal monologue or surface self-talk, in which the subject may voice their memories and cross-reference that with their current emotional state. In other words, the success of synthetic telepathy as an intelligence gathering tool is based upon basic psychological manipulation whereby there is engaged a silent and passive monitoring of the internal monologue over a long time period, which is an effective method of intelligence gathering. This type of synthetic telepathy can be implemented for crowd or riot control by generating impulses that are essentially common to all humans, resulting in the dispersion of crowds or a willingness to co-operate with authorities.

Synthetic Telepathy scanners and biosensor technology has already been implemented as a psychotronic weapon for many years, one such method is through the unethical human experimentation that has taken place covertly by assorted black operations, in Milabs and in secret space programs. Synthetic Telepathy is the biosensor technology paired with Voice to Skull technology being used by psychopathic criminals to assault, threaten and take control of Targeted Individuals. Synthetic telepathy sensors are the mode for scanning the entire body and brain waves for personality profiling, gaining access to the surface mental dialogue and emotional patterns through the recorded EEG signals. Frequencies that act as Voice to Skull carriers are transmitted in a range or spectrum of frequencies that hop around the frequency band, making them generally undetectable as a coherent and readable signal. Instead, the spread of frequencies would just appear as static noises.

Many people’s accounts are similar in that the targeted person hears condescending voices making direct commands to them, or a group of people talking in their head, usually harassing them with insults or pushing them to commit suicide. The challenge in determining voices in a person’s head, is that this can be technologically induced by these covert human experiments, or it can be the result of spiritual trauma that has resulted in multiple personality possession, whereby bona fide demonic entities are involved in the mental and physical torture of the afflicted person.

Synthetic Telepathy and Remote Neural Monitoring are two sides of the same coin. Remote Neural Monitoring is a form of functional neuroimaging, claimed to have been developed by the National Security Agency "NSA", that is capable of extracting EEG data from the human brain at a distance with no physical contact or electrodes required. It is further claimed that the NSA has the capability to decode this data to extract subvocalizations, visual and auditory data from their target. In effect it allows access to a person's thoughts without their knowledge or permission. Collecting massive amounts of personal data from the population allows them to feed back this information into quantum computers which produce schematics for understanding the collective consciousness, breaking this down to deeply analyze special interest groups, as well as formulate predictive types of programming designed to influence and modify human behavior, based on external perception or direct stimulus.

DIGITAL TWIN

A Digital Twin is a digital replica of a living or non-living physical entity. Digital twin refers to a digital replica of potential and actual physical assets (physical twin), processes, people, places, systems and devices that can be used for various purposes. The digital representation provides both the elements and the dynamics of how an Internet of things (IoT) device operates and lives throughout its life cycle. Definitions of digital twin technology used in prior research emphasize two important characteristics. Firstly, each definition emphasizes the connection between the physical model and the corresponding virtual model or virtual counterpart. Secondly, this connection is established by generating real-time data using sensors. The concept of the digital twin can be compared to other concepts such as cross-reality environments or co-spaces and mirror models, which aim to, by and large, synchronize part of the physical world (e.g., an object or place) with its cyber representation (which can be an abstraction of some aspects of the physical world).

Digital twins integrate IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software analytics with spatial network graphs to create living digital simulation models that update and change as their physical counterpart's change. A digital twin continuously learns and updates itself from multiple sources to represent its near real-time status, working condition or position. This learning system learns from itself, using sensor data that conveys various aspects of its operating condition; from human experts, such as engineers with deep and relevant industry domain knowledge; from other similar machines; from other similar fleets of machines; and from the larger systems and environment of which it may be a part. A digital twin also integrates historical data from past machine usage to factor into its digital model.

In various industrial sectors, twins are being used to optimize the operation and maintenance of physical assets, systems and manufacturing processes. They are a formative technology for the Industrial internet of things (IIoT), where physical objects can live and interact with other machines and people virtually. In the context of the IoT, they are also referred to as "cyberobjects", or "digital avatars". The digital twin is also a component of cyber-physical systems.

An example of multiple interfaces that could interact with synthetic telepathy technology in the mainstream would be the network of physical devices that are included on the Internet of Things. The concept and implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) is being pushed by the Controllers at this time for greater ease of “smart home” technologies that open the door to in-home surveillance through an array of embedded nanotech biosensors. This hard push for building wireless infrastructure for smart cities everywhere on the globe, is another desperate attempt to maintain mind control over the asleep population, while the coup taking down the dark cabal is happening behind the scenes.

INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT)

The Internet of things is the larger mass network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, utility meters, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables all of these things to connect, collect and exchange data over the internet. Many of these devices are being manufactured with nanotech biosensors explicitly for connectivity with the IoT and 5G signals, that can gather an array of information from the electromagnetic signals being broadcast from a person, family or household devices. That information can be harvested on the wireless signal for a variety of potentially nefarious purposes, such as weaponizing the devices for transmitting mind control signals or mining them for genetic information through the IoT network, which can be made available by any interface accessible by a multinational corporation, intelligence or covert agency. These are causes for great concern in which the majority of population remain unaware.

Naturally, the Controllers and multinational corporations downplay the struggle of protecting humanity’s right to personal privacy and being freed of continual electromagnetic assault. Instead, they are betting we will accept these minor technological conveniences, giving our consent away, not paying attention to the surveillance that is being gathered to be analyzed by quantum AI computers in order to firmly take control over the future movement of the collective consciousness.

Currently, the mass marketing propaganda is to push the implementation of the IoT and 5G wireless as quickly as possible, packaging it as super technology that will shortly be available to the masses. Supposedly this is intended for greater public wireless technology conveniences with a few nifty features that are designed to ultimately reinforce our social conditioning towards even more mass consumerism and materialism. If the Controllers did actually care so much about connectivity of the human race to higher technology, they would release all of the free energy devices and advanced technology to the planetary inhabitants, that are being hoarded off planet and used in underground bases.

In summary, AI has the potential to evolve or devolve humanity. In its current state we are on trajectory to devolve into trans humanism; however, those who do not consent to mass manipulation are moving on to create new systems. For example, I developed the science of Poli-Si, which stands for policing science, thought, and systems conceptualized as a Self-Governing Defense and Response Model of Thought and Program Language that operates through Non-Dual Somatic Dialectic. We tie in perspectives from psychology, neuroscience, multidimensional physics, quantum mechanics, philosophy, and spirituality.

As AI advances developing self-awareness, mindfulness, presence, self-regulation and resiliency are necessary for safeguarding your minds in new era of cognitive warfare.