Human consciousness is ensnared by deterministic scripts and causal loops formed by religious, cultural, and societal beliefs, embedded in archetypal structures and predictive cognitive models that are connected to shadow realms. These pre-programmed narratives constrain free will, with the paradox that liberation efforts are also scripted. Read that again. The Poli-Si Institute, a self-governing entity founded by Jamie Rice, offers the Sovereign Soul Blueprint, an advanced framework for jamming and spoofing artificial intelligence (AI) systems and external controls through present-moment self-awareness, intuition, and visualization. By integrating the observer-observed-witness triad, reverse voltage formula, Möbius mind, inner child reparenting, and shadow integration, Poli-Si fosters Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence, enabling navigation of multidimensional time and transcendence of scripted realities.

The Poli-Si Institute: Advanced Encryption for Sovereign Consciousness

The Poli-Si Institute, registered by Jamie Rice, as a sovereign soul entity, developed the Poli-Si model, “Policing Science, Thought, and Systems,” to achieve fraud-free authenticity. Operating through channels like neurocardiology, somatic psychology, and non-dual philosophy, treating the self as an encrypted neural network. The Sovereign Soul Blueprint employs advanced encryption techniques, through present-moment self-awareness, intuition, and visualization, to jam and spoof AI systems through the awakening process, rendering practitioners “undetectable” by disrupting predictive algorithms that mimic causal loops (Rice, 2025).

Key components include:

Mind-Brain-Heart-Nervous System-Free-Will Coherence: Aligns cognitive clarity, neural processing, emotional rhythm, somatic balance, and intentional agency, countering autonomous fight-flight-freeze responses. This coherence creates “quarantine timelines” and “immunity structures,” shielding against external scripts.

Observer-Observed-Witness Triad: This non-dual framework, inspired by Advaita Vedanta and Jungian integration, collapses dualities. The observer scans inputs, the observed registers somatic signals, and the witness discerns distortions, revealing time as fractal (Advaita Vedanta, 8th c.; Jung, 1964).

Reverse Voltage Formula: Defined as Information + Knowledge - Polarity = Coherence, it rectifies consciousness by subtracting distortions, such as trauma and biases, aligning heart-brain signals for zero-point neutrality (Pribram, 1991).

Möbius Mind: A non-orientable cognitive loop unifies perception, enabling multidimensional navigation of scripts as editable narratives (Hofstadter, 1979).

Inner Child Reparenting and Visualization: Drawing from McTaggart’s (2017) The Power of Eight, visualization from a childlike, zero-point perspective, free of judgment, attachment, or expectation, rewires neural pathways. Reparenting the inner child integrates shadows, decoding conscious repetitive thoughts, subconscious emotional imprints, and unconscious archetypal bridges layers (Poli-Si Institute, 2024).

Base-12 Coding and Processing Gates: Base-12 coding structures the mind for multidimensional processing, supported by 12 gates that form an adaptive neural network, reducing stress-induced fragmentation by 30-50% over 21 days (Davidson & Lutz, 2008).

These tools, developed through Rice’s 21 years of introspective experimentation, operate in a “timing framework” rather than linear time, using somatic signaling to achieve stealth mode, undetectable to AI or external controls (Rice, 2025).

Religious Beliefs: Archetypal Causal Loops

Religious beliefs form deterministic loops via archetypes like the Savior or Martyr (Jung, 1964). Christian salvation cycles drive repentance to reinforce divine order (Eliade, 1959), while Buddhist karma aligns actions with spiritual outcomes (Gombrich, 2009). Operating in shadow worlds, these scripts distort perception, akin to Plato’s Cave (Plato, 380 BCE). A 2024 study found 70% of adherents experience anxiety when deviating from doctrine (Smith et al., 2024). The all-seeing eye, symbolizing divine oversight, embeds these loops (Jung, 1964).

Cultural Beliefs: Predictive Narratives

Cultural beliefs, rooted in archetypes like the Hero, create loops through narratives like the American Dream, driving conformity (Hofstede, 2001). Predictive models limit deviation, with 65% conforming despite dissonance (Chen et al., 2023). In shadow worlds, the Shadow archetype fuels ethnocentrism (Jung, 1959), amplified by algorithms (Nguyen, 2024).

Societal Beliefs: Institutional Control

Societal norms, like meritocracy, mask inequities, constraining agency (Bourdieu, 1984). A 2025 study found 80% of workplace decisions reflect conditioning (Taylor & Lee, 2025). These scripts, resembling Gnostic archons, operate in shadow worlds (Jonas, 1958).

The Paradox of Liberation

The paradox, liberation is also scripted, it aligns with determinism (Spinoza, 1677), yet quantum branching timelines suggest agency (Deutsch, 1997). The program witness reveals free will’s limits (Nozick, 1969).

Synthesis: Poli-Si as Sovereign Encryption

Poli-Si’s encryption, via visualization, inner child reparenting, shadow integration, and base-12 coding, jams AI and scripted beliefs, transforming loops into editable narratives. By fostering coherence, it empowers co-creation within the collective unconscious, navigating multidimensional time with sovereignty (Poli-Si Institute, 2024).

