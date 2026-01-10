To every TI reading this: If anyone truly understands your daily struggle, it is me. I see you. I have studied and witnessed this reality deeply for over 20 years.

This message comes with no judgment, no resentment, and no lingering frustration toward you or any TI. In fact, this is my way of releasing the residual frustration I’ve carried from past interactions within these spaces. Because I know how heavy this burden is, I have often held back from saying the hard things that need to be heard. As of today, it ends.

I fully support every TI telling their story. It is vital. It is healing. It is necessary. Speak your truth—get it out, share it, let it be witnessed however it needs to come through.

What I no longer resonate with, however, is when the sharing stops at incessant complaining, finger-pointing, and blame—without moving forward into solutions, remedies, or personal empowerment. Venting is powerful and valid; it releases the pressure. Complaining, on the other hand, keeps the loop of pain going without forward motion.

Over 20 years of deep study and observation, I have learned that very few people—friends, family, or acquaintances—can truly relate to this topic. Trying to convince others is a pointless endeavor that drains energy. I am quietly preparing a 20-year testimony for the right moment, but until then, my focus is on understanding the signals, reconciling energies, and supporting healing in those who seek it.

Recently, I commented on a TI’s post, gently suggesting she include what she does to remedy her situation—not just the problems—so it could help others and support her own healing. The response was harsh: gaslighting, accusations, and fabrications. I immediately reconciled the energy that came through me, took accountability, and replied: “I’m sorry I commented. It will never happen again. Believe whatever you want.”

That interaction taught me a clear boundary: I will no longer dialogue or comment with TIs I do not personally know. It also revealed something important about authenticity and proves how vibrational mechanics operates.

In vibrational mechanics, all energies filter through intention and awareness. The field does not respond to surface-level words or conscious storytelling alone—it reads the underlying signal. Intention is the target. It is the directing force that determines what frequency we broadcast and, therefore, what we attract or reinforce in our reality. Awareness is the lens that shapes how clearly and consciously we set that intention. When our spoken message says one thing but our true intention carries frustration, victimhood, or unresolved pain, that deeper signal is what the biofield transmits and receives. My polite comment was overridden by the unexpressed frustration underneath it—“Everybody has it rough; stop projecting without solutions.” That hidden intention became the target she felt in her biofield and reacted to.

I take full accountability for that mismatch. This is what owning a signal looks like.

So to every TI: keep telling your story. Vent as needed. But also ask yourself—what intention am I setting as my target? Am I unintentionally reinforcing the loop of suffering through endless complaint, or am I consciously directing my energy toward remedies, sovereignty, and empowerment? What tools, practices, perspectives, or inner work am I using to raise my awareness and realign my intention? Share those too. They are the bridge that helps not only you, but others walking this path.

When we shift our intention from mere survival to active reclamation, we change the signal we send into the field—and that changes what the field sends back.

Heal where you need to heal. Empower where you can empower. Your strength in moving beyond mere complaint into conscious, solution-oriented intention is one of the most powerful acts of resistance there is.

With respect and deep understanding,

Jamie Rice

Poli-Si Sovereign Resonant Formalism