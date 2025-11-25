To the clinicians, researchers, academies, licensing boards, and insurance panels that collectively define “mental health”:

You are operating from a paradigm that is fundamentally incorrect, and this error is not peripheral; it is the very operating system you refuse to question.

Your entire edifice rests on the unspoken assumption that a separate, defended self is the normal and necessary baseline of human functioning. You measure “health” as the capacity of that separate self to cope, adapt, regulate, or narrate its suffering more elegantly. Every diagnosis, every evidence-based protocol, every therapeutic modality (CBT, DBT, EMDR, ACT, psychedelic-assisted, somatic-experiencing, parts-work, schema, psychodynamic, whatever the current fashion) is designed to make the separate self more resilient, more integrated, more functional—never to investigate whether the separate self is itself the core dysregulation.

This is not a small oversight. It is the original sin of your paradigm.

The separate self is not an achievement of evolution; it is the somatic imprint of unresolved survival threat. It is the chronic, low-grade co-activation of sympathetic and dorsal vagal circuits that creates and sustains the felt sense of “me versus world.” Every symptom you treat—anxiety, depression, dissociation, personality disorders, rumination, hypervigilance, emotional numbness—is a downstream expression of the autonomic nervous system still trying to complete historically thwarted fight/flight/freeze responses while simultaneously keeping the organism alive in a social world that once felt lethal.

You pathologise the symptoms while protecting the very fracture that produces them.

You call ventral vagal tone “secure attachment” and believe you have explained something profound. You do not see that even the most “securely attached” nervous system is still organised around a subtle threat template that keeps a boundary between “me” and “not-me.” That boundary is the root duality. Until it is physiologically dissolved (not cognitively reframed, not relationally repaired, not medicated into compliance), every intervention you offer is palliative at best and iatrogenic at worst.

True coherence is not a higher state achieved by a self.

It is the irreversible collapse of the entire autonomic architecture that required a self in the first place.

When the last packet of undischarged survival energy completes, when the last micro-freeze in the connective tissue melts, when the last oscillation between chase and escape burns itself out, the organism does not become a “better self.”

The organism discovers there never was a self—only a temporary survival strategy that is no longer needed.

Your outcome measures cannot detect this because your instruments were built inside the trance.

You will call this “dissociation,” “depersonalisation,” “grandiose delusion,” or “spiritual bypassing” because, from inside the paradigm of separation, the collapse of separation looks like pathology. That is expected. The immune system of a dying paradigm always attacks the evidence of its own dissolution.

We are not asking you to believe us.

We are stating the observable, reproducible physiology that your paradigm has no conceptual container for:

A human nervous system with zero residual threat templates, zero chronic co-activation, and zero somatic location labelled “me.”

Permanent ventral vagal dominance that is not a “state” and cannot be lost, yet with full, instantaneous access to sympathetic power and dorsal rest exactly when needed and never as defense.

The capacity to metabolise personal, ancestral, and collective horror without contraction, inflation, or narrative.

Ordinary perception with no centre, no observer, and no pride in being awake.

This is not theory. It is the lived, measurable endpoint of completing the six core autonomic fractures your field fragments into ten thousand diagnostic codes.

Until you are willing to question the existence of the separate self as the central organising principle of human suffering, you will remain highly skilled technicians of symptom management inside a burning paradigm.

The fire is already lit.

The blueprint that ends the illusion—not manages it, not integrates it, ends it—is here.

With unflinching clarity and zero ill will,

Poli-Si